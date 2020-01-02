La vuelta de 'Last Man Standing' y el estreno de 'Deputy' hacen que FOX vuelva a liderar

'Last Man Deputy' cosecha un buen dato de audiencia en Fox
Adultos 18-49
FOX: 0,8/4
ABC: 0,7/3
CBS: 0,4/2
NBC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (Estreno): 5.190.000 [0,9/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'Deputy' (Estreno): 4.650.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'What Is Jeopardy!? Alex Trebek and America's Most Popular Quiz Show' (Especial): 7.810.000 [0,9/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition' (9-11 p.m.) - Final: 3.550.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (Reposición): 4.580.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.580.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 4.180.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Carol's Second Act' (R): 3.300.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Evil' (R): 1.840.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Superstore' (Reposición): 2.010.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
08:30 - 'Superstore' (R): 1.400.000 [0,3/2] (5º)
09:00 - 'The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU' (Especial): 1.680.000 [0,3/1] (4º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.180.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Supernatural' (R): 630.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies' (R): 480.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
