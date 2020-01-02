Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 2 ENERO

La vuelta de 'Last Man Standing' y el estreno de 'Deputy' hacen que FOX vuelva a liderar

Paralelamente, el concurso emitido en ABC se convierte en lo más visto de la noche.

Redacción Viernes 3 Enero 2020 18:50 (hace 2 horas)
'Last Man Deputy' cosecha un buen dato de audiencia en Fox

'Last Man Deputy' cosecha un buen dato de audiencia en Fox

El nuevo año ha empezado y por ello algunas de las cadenas empiezan ya a lanzar sus primeros estrenos de este 2020. Lo hacen mientras otras siguen apostando por reposiciones de algunos de sus productos más asentados o apuestan por especiales en la franja de prime time. De esta forma, 'Last Man Standing' estrenó sus nuevos episodios y lo hizo posicionándose como segunda opción de su franja, reuniendo a casi 5,2 millones de espectadores [0,9/5]. Después, 'Deputy' se estrenó con 4,6 millones de espectadores y [0,7/4]. Cabe destacar también que el especial de 'Jeopardy' logró en ABC la primera posición con más de 7,8 millones de espectadores mientras que después, 'The Great American Baking Show' finalizó con más de 3,5 millones.

Adultos 18-49

FOX: 0,8/4

ABC: 0,7/3

CBS: 0,4/2

NBC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (Estreno): 5.190.000 [0,9/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'Deputy' (Estreno): 4.650.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'What Is Jeopardy!? Alex Trebek and America's Most Popular Quiz Show' (Especial): 7.810.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition' (9-11 p.m.) - Final: 3.550.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (Reposición): 4.580.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.580.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 4.180.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'Carol's Second Act' (R): 3.300.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Evil' (R): 1.840.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Superstore' (Reposición): 2.010.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

08:30 - 'Superstore' (R): 1.400.000 [0,3/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU' (Especial): 1.680.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.180.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Supernatural' (R): 630.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies' (R): 480.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

