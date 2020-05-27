El exitoso estreno de temporada de 'America's Got Talent' con Sofía Vergara lleva a NBC a lo más alto

'America's Got Talent'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1,3/8
CBS: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,4/2
Fox: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (Estreno de temporada) (8 - 10): 9.810.000 [1,4/9] (1º)
10:00 - 'World of Dance' (Estreno de temporada): 5.145.000 [1/6] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen' (R): 1.450.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - '24 Hours to Hell and Back' (R): 1.340.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 5.660.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.975.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.715.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 2.800.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Our New Reality: A Diane Sawyer Special': 2.590.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Genetic Detective (Estreno): 3.215.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Stargirl': 1.180.000 [0,3/2] (5º)
09:00 - 'DC Legends of Tomorrow': 796.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
