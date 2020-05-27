Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 26 DE MAYO

El exitoso estreno de temporada de 'America's Got Talent' con Sofía Vergara lleva a NBC a lo más alto

Fox se desploma con las reposiciones de 'Hell's Kitchen' y '24 Hours to Hell and Back'.

Redacción Miércoles 27 Mayo 2020 18:13 (hace 56 minutos)
'America's Got Talent'

'America's Got Talent'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 1,3/8

CBS: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,4/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (Estreno de temporada) (8 - 10): 9.810.000 [1,4/9] (1º)

10:00 - 'World of Dance' (Estreno de temporada): 5.145.000 [1/6] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen' (R): 1.450.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - '24 Hours to Hell and Back' (R): 1.340.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 5.660.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.975.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.715.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 2.800.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Our New Reality: A Diane Sawyer Special': 2.590.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Genetic Detective (Estreno): 3.215.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Stargirl': 1.180.000 [0,3/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'DC Legends of Tomorrow': 796.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

