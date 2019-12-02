'The Rookie' regresa estable y sin sorpresas y el fútbol lidera una vez más

'Sunday Night Football' continúa imbatible en NBC
El líder indiscutible de la noche de los domingos sigue siendo el fútbol americano, que hace brillar a NBC un día más. También cosecha buenos resultados CBS, con 'NFL Overrun', su apuesta por programar doble ración de reportajes con '60 Minutes' y con la emisión de dos de sus series estrella, 'NCIS: Los Ángeles' y 'Madam Secretary'.
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 4,7/20
CBS: 1,5/7
ABC: 0,6/3
FOX: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,3/1
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 9.520.000 [2,5/11] (2º)
08:00 - 'SNF Pregame' (8-8:15 p.m.): 16.450.000 [4,6/19] (1º)
08:30 - 'Sunday Night Football' (8:15-11 p.m.): 18.920.000 [5,5/24] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 18.780.000 [4,5/20] (1º)
07:30 - '60 Minutes': 12.290.000 [1,9/9] (3º)
08:30 - '60 Minutes': 8.140.000 [1,0/5] (2º)
09:30 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 6.190.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
10:30 - 'Madam Secretary': 4.210.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (Reposición): 5.480.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
08:00 - 'Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town' (Reposición): 3.120.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Shark Tank': 2.960.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Rookie': 3.330.000 [0,5/2] (2º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (Reposición): 1.400.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
07:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (Reposición): 1.400.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 2.040.000 [0,7/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas' (Reposición): 1.430.000 [0,5/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.600.000 [0,6/3 (3º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (Reposición): 1.530.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Batwoman': 1.010.000 [0,3/1] (4º)
09:00 - 'Supergirl': 880.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
