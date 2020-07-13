Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS USA 12 DE JULIO

ABC lidera ampliamente la noche con el exitoso 'Celebrity Family Feud'

FOX por su parte vive una noche complicada mientras que CBS acierta de pleno con '60 minutes' pese a tratarse de reposiciones.

Redacción Lunes 13 Julio 2020 18:30 (hace 1 hora)
'Celebrity Family Feud'

'Celebrity Family Feud'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,3/2

ABC: 0,6/4

CBS: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,2/2

The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:00 - 'Cannonball' (R): 1.895.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

08:00 - 'The Titan Games' (R): 1.420.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (9-11 p.m) (R): 2.160.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.165.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 5.080.000 [0,7/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'Press Your Luck' (R): 3.705.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Match Game' (R): 328.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes' (R): 6.975.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

08:00 - 'Tough As Nails' (R): 1.972.500 [0,3/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 2.145.000 [0,2/2] (2º)

Fox

07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 880.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

07:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 530.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 870.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

08h30 - 'Bless the Hearts' (R): 650.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 810.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09h30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 820.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Stargirl' (R): 345.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 470.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

