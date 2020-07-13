ABC lidera ampliamente la noche con el exitoso 'Celebrity Family Feud'

'Celebrity Family Feud'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,3/2
ABC: 0,6/4
CBS: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,2/2
The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
07:00 - 'Cannonball' (R): 1.895.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
08:00 - 'The Titan Games' (R): 1.420.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (9-11 p.m) (R): 2.160.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.165.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 5.080.000 [0,7/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'Press Your Luck' (R): 3.705.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Match Game' (R): 328.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes' (R): 6.975.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
08:00 - 'Tough As Nails' (R): 1.972.500 [0,3/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 2.145.000 [0,2/2] (2º)
Fox
07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 880.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
07:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 530.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 870.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
08h30 - 'Bless the Hearts' (R): 650.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 810.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09h30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 820.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Stargirl' (R): 345.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 470.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
