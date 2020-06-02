Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 1 JUNIO

'Baker and Beauty' crece en su cierre de temporada en ABC, que destaca con 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Paralelamente, NBC sobresale con 'The Wall' y 'Songland' mientras que las reposiciones de '9-1-1' crece en FOX.

'Baker and Beauty' (ABC)

'Baker and Beauty' (ABC)

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 07/4

ABC: 0,6/3

Fox: 0,6/3

CBS: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,3/1

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 3.015.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 2.785.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Titan Games': 4.180.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Wall': 4.030.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'Songland': 2.680.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.010.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.560.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 3.060.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.970.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 5.120.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Baker and the Beauty' (F): 2.812.500 [0,6/3] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Iconic: TLC': 1.050.000 [0,3/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 858.000 [0,2/2] (5º)

