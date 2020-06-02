'Baker and Beauty' crece en su cierre de temporada en ABC, que destaca con 'Celebrity Family Feud'

'Baker and Beauty' (ABC)

NBC: 07/4

ABC: 0,6/3

Fox: 0,6/3

CBS: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,3/1

Fox

NBC

09:00 - 'The Wall': 4.030.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

08:00 - 'The Titan Games': 4.180.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

CBS

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 3.060.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.010.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 5.120.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Baker and the Beauty' (F): 2.812.500 [0,6/3] (1º)