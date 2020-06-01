ABC remonta con los regresos de 'Celebrity Family Feud', 'Press Your Luck' y 'Match Game'

'Celebrity Family Feud'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,0/6
CBS: 0,7/4
NBC: 0,6/3
Fox: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 5.630.000 [0,9/6] (1º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (Estreno): 5.990.000 [1,0/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'Press Your Luck' (Estreno): 5.130.000 [1,0/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Match Game' (Estreno): 4.410.000 [0,9/5] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 8.280.000 [0,8/5] (2º)
08:00 - "Indiana Jones Last Crusade" (8-11 p.m.): 5.080.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
NBC
07:00 - 'The Titan Games' (R) (7-9 p.m.): 2.860.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (9-11 p.m): 3.230.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
Fox
07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 1.430.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
07:30 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 1.030.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.110.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.010.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 1.150.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.370.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Stargirl' (R): 817.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Supergirl' (R): 551.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
