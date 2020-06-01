Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 31 MAYO

ABC remonta con los regresos de 'Celebrity Family Feud', 'Press Your Luck' y 'Match Game'

CBS supera los 5 millones de espectadores con la emisión de "Indiana Jones y la última cruzada".

Redacción Lunes 1 Junio 2020 18:40 (hace 3 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    14,1%

  • logola1

    10,1%

  • logoantena3

    9,1%

  • logocuatro

    5,5%

  • logolasexta

    5,4%

  • logo13tv

    3,1%

  • logoparamountchannel

    3,0%

  • logoneox

    2,8%

  • logola2

    2,8%

  • logofdf

    2,6%

  • logoenergy

    2,5%

  • logodivinity

    2,5%

  • logonova

    2,4%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,9%

  • logomega-espana

    1,8%

  • logoclan

    1,7%

  • logoatreseries

    1,7%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,4%

  • logoboing

    1,1%

  • logodkiss

    0,9%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,8%

  • logobemadtv

    0,8%

  • logogol-television

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

  • logoten

    0,2%

'Celebrity Family Feud'

'Celebrity Family Feud'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,0/6

CBS: 0,7/4

NBC: 0,6/3

Fox: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 5.630.000 [0,9/6] (1º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (Estreno): 5.990.000 [1,0/6] (1º)

09:00 - 'Press Your Luck' (Estreno): 5.130.000 [1,0/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Match Game' (Estreno): 4.410.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 8.280.000 [0,8/5] (2º)

08:00 - "Indiana Jones Last Crusade" (8-11 p.m.): 5.080.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

NBC

07:00 - 'The Titan Games' (R) (7-9 p.m.): 2.860.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (9-11 p.m): 3.230.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

Fox

07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 1.430.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

07:30 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 1.030.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.110.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.010.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 1.150.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.370.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Stargirl' (R): 817.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supergirl' (R): 551.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
'La casa fuerte': Lista completa de concursantes a falta de confirmaciones'La casa fuerte': Lista completa de concursantes a falta de confirmaciones