AUDIENCIAS EEUU 1 ABRIL

La doble emisión de 'The Masked Singer' arrasa ante casi 9 millones de espectadores

NBC cae en picado con las reposiciones de la franquicia 'Chicago'.

Redacción Jueves 2 Abril 2020 18:58 (hace 34 minutos)

'The Masked Singer'

'The Masked Singer'

'The Masked Singer' alcanza su máximo en la noche de los miércoles al duplicar su apuesta. Esta doble emisión del talent musical consigue una media de 8,75 millones de espectadores, convirtiéndose en el contenido más visto del día para superar a 'Survivor', que se queda en 8,15 millones. El desplome más pronunciado del día es el protagonizado por NBC, que pierde a la mitad de su audiencia al optar por reposiciones de 'Chicago'. Por su parte, el regreso de 'Modern Family' a ABC supone una notable mejora, que atrae a más de cuatro millones de personas en esta recta final de la sitcom.

Adultos 18-49

FOX: 2,4/11

CBS: 0,9/5

ABC: 0,8/4

NBC: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,2/1

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (8-10 p.m.): 8.750.000 [2,4/11] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 5.350.000 [0,7/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 4.530.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 4.270.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Survivor: Winners at War': 8.150.000 [1,6/8] (2º)

09:00 - 'Garth and Trisha Live' (Especial): 5.650.000 [0,9/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 3.180.000 [0,7/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 4.440.000 [0,9/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Schooled': 3.250.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Modern Family': 4.290.000 [0,9/4] (3º)

09:30 - 'Single Parents': 3.140.000 [0,7/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'David Blaine: The Magic Way' (Especial): 3.680.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 900.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us?' (R): 840.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

