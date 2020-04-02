La doble emisión de 'The Masked Singer' arrasa ante casi 9 millones de espectadores

'The Masked Singer'
Adultos 18-49
FOX: 2,4/11
CBS: 0,9/5
ABC: 0,8/4
NBC: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,2/1
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (8-10 p.m.): 8.750.000 [2,4/11] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 5.350.000 [0,7/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 4.530.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 4.270.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Survivor: Winners at War': 8.150.000 [1,6/8] (2º)
09:00 - 'Garth and Trisha Live' (Especial): 5.650.000 [0,9/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 3.180.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 4.440.000 [0,9/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Schooled': 3.250.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Modern Family': 4.290.000 [0,9/4] (3º)
09:30 - 'Single Parents': 3.140.000 [0,7/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'David Blaine: The Magic Way' (Especial): 3.680.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 900.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us?' (R): 840.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
