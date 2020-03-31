Notificaciones
Última hora Estados Unidos supera los 200.000 contagiados

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 31 DE MARZO

CBS se lleva el martes con triplete de victorias, destacando el final de temporada de 'FBI'

'Empire' entra en su recta final bajando una décima respecto a la semana pasada.

Redacción Miércoles 1 Abril 2020 18:58 (hace 1 hora)
'FBI'

CBS lo ha tenido muy sencillo para liderar el último día de marzo, puesto que ha sido la única cadena que no ha emitido ninguna reposición en su parrilla. Tanto 'Navy. Investigación criminal' (1,4) como 'FBI' (1,2) y 'FBI: Most Wanted' (0,9) lideran sus respectivas franjas. Además, el final de temporada de 'FBI' mejora +0,1 puntos. Por otro lado, 'Empire' entra en su recta final con un 0,6, lo que le supone firmar un ligero descenso de -0,1 puntos. Eso sí, es lo segundo más seguido de su franja.

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 1,1/6

NBC: 0,7/3

FOX: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,5/2

The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 4.820.000 [0,9/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'New Amsterdam' (R): 2.920.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'NBC News: Coronavirus': 3.560.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS': 13.440.000 [1,4/7] (1º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (Final): 10.810.000 [1,2/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 8.180.000 [0,9/4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 4.130.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bless This Mess' (R): 2.610.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Mixed-ish' (R): 2.300.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Black-ish' (R): 2.640.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'For Life': 2.380.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident' (R): 2.190.000 [0,5/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Empire': 2.590.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Flash' (R): 564.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'D.C.'s Legends of Tomorrow' (R): 359.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

