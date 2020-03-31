CBS se lleva el martes con triplete de victorias, destacando el final de temporada de 'FBI'

'FBI'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 1,1/6
NBC: 0,7/3
FOX: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,5/2
The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 4.820.000 [0,9/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'New Amsterdam' (R): 2.920.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'NBC News: Coronavirus': 3.560.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS': 13.440.000 [1,4/7] (1º)
09:00 - 'FBI' (Final): 10.810.000 [1,2/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 8.180.000 [0,9/4] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 4.130.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bless This Mess' (R): 2.610.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Mixed-ish' (R): 2.300.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Black-ish' (R): 2.640.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'For Life': 2.380.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Resident' (R): 2.190.000 [0,5/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Empire': 2.590.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Flash' (R): 564.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'D.C.'s Legends of Tomorrow' (R): 359.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
