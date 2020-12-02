Notificaciones
Así habla la Veneno en inglés

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 1 DICIEMBRE

'Big Sky' se mantiene fuerte en ABC y Rudolph tira de CBS

'The Voice' es el contenido más visto del día, con casi 7 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Miércoles 2 Diciembre 2020 18:48 (hace 1 hora)
'Big Sky'

'Big Sky'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,0/6

CBS: 0,7/4

NBC: 0,6/3

Fox: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 4.140.000 [1,1/7] (2º)

10:00 - 'Big Sky': 4.070.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Dear' (R): 5.660.000 [1,1/6] (1º)

09:00 - 'Let's Make a Deal': 3.400.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 2.660.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' : 6.980.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Weakest Link' (R): 3.450.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Transplant' : 3.020.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Cosmos: Possible Stars': 1.250.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Next': 1.130.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Swamp Thing': 634.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Tell Me a Story': 464.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Estos son los diez concursantes de 'MasterChef Abuelos'Estos son los diez concursantes de 'MasterChef Abuelos'