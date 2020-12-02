'Big Sky' se mantiene fuerte en ABC y Rudolph tira de CBS

'Big Sky'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,0/6
CBS: 0,7/4
NBC: 0,6/3
Fox: 0,2/1
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 4.140.000 [1,1/7] (2º)
10:00 - 'Big Sky': 4.070.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Dear' (R): 5.660.000 [1,1/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'Let's Make a Deal': 3.400.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 2.660.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' : 6.980.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Weakest Link' (R): 3.450.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Transplant' : 3.020.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Cosmos: Possible Stars': 1.250.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Next': 1.130.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Swamp Thing': 634.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Tell Me a Story': 464.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
