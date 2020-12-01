Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 30 NOVIEMBRE

"Disney Holiday Singalong" destaca en ABC y 'Filthy Rich' se despide sin pena ni gloria en Fox

'The Voice' se mantiene fuerte en NBC pese a la dura competencia.

Redacción Martes 1 Diciembre 2020 19:02 (hace 21 minutos)
'Disney Holiday Singalong'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,2/6

NBC: 0,9/5

CBS: 0,9/5

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Disney Holiday Singalong': 5.725.000 [1,2/6] (1º)

09:00 - 'CMA Country Christmas': 4.730.000 [0,8/5] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 4.420.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.) : 6.865.000 [0,9/5] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Weakest Link' : 3.285.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.950.000 [0,9/5] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.980.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'All Rise': 4.155.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 4.810.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'LA's Finest': 1.520.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Filthy Rich' (Final): 1.235.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 861.750 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller Fool Us' (R): 635.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

