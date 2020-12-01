"Disney Holiday Singalong" destaca en ABC y 'Filthy Rich' se despide sin pena ni gloria en Fox

'Disney Holiday Singalong'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,2/6
NBC: 0,9/5
CBS: 0,9/5
Fox: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Disney Holiday Singalong': 5.725.000 [1,2/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'CMA Country Christmas': 4.730.000 [0,8/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 4.420.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.) : 6.865.000 [0,9/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Weakest Link' : 3.285.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.950.000 [0,9/5] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.980.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'All Rise': 4.155.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 4.810.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'LA's Finest': 1.520.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Filthy Rich' (Final): 1.235.000 [0,3/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 861.750 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller Fool Us' (R): 635.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social