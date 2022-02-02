Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EE.UU. 1 DE FEBRERO

El estreno de 'The Real Dirty Dancing' pincha en Fox frente al holgado liderazgo de 'This Is Us'

La CBS terminó convirtiéndose en la cadena líder de la franja más importante para los anunciantes.

Redacción Miércoles 2 Febrero 2022 18:46 (hace 1 hora)
Adultos 18-49

  • CBS: 0,6/4
  • ABC: 0,4/3
  • NBC: 0,4/3
  • Fox: 0,3/2
  • The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'American Auto': 1.940.000 [0,3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Grand Crew': 1.360.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us': 4.430.000 [0,8] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Wall': 1.820.000 [0,3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Judge Steve Harvey': 3.840.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Abbott Elementary': 2.640.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:30 - 'Blackish': 1.860.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'Abbott Elementary' (R): 1.390.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:30 - 'Blackish' (R): TBA

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI': 7.340.000 [0,6] (1º)

09:00 - 'FBI: International': 6.060.000 [0,6] (2º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.370.000 [0,5] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.230.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Real Dirty Dancing' (Estreno): 1.490.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Superman & Lois': 810.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Naomi': 520.000 [0,10/1] (5º)

