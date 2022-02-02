Adultos 18-49
- CBS: 0,6/4
- ABC: 0,4/3
- NBC: 0,4/3
- Fox: 0,3/2
- The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'American Auto': 1.940.000 [0,3] (4º)
08:30 - 'Grand Crew': 1.360.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'This Is Us': 4.430.000 [0,8] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Wall': 1.820.000 [0,3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Judge Steve Harvey': 3.840.000 [0,6] (2º)
09:00 - 'Abbott Elementary': 2.640.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:30 - 'Blackish': 1.860.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 - 'Abbott Elementary' (R): 1.390.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:30 - 'Blackish' (R): TBA
CBS
08:00 - 'FBI': 7.340.000 [0,6] (1º)
09:00 - 'FBI: International': 6.060.000 [0,6] (2º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.370.000 [0,5] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.230.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Real Dirty Dancing' (Estreno): 1.490.000 [0,2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Superman & Lois': 810.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Naomi': 520.000 [0,10/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social