Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 30 DE OCTUBRE

Fox lidera gracias a 'Friday Night Smackdown', pero 'Shark Tank' se lo pone difícil

El especial 'The Deciders' de CBS News no interesa y pincha con pobres datos.

Redacción Sábado 31 Octubre 2020 18:31 (hace 3 horas)
  • logoantena3

    14,8%

  • logotelecinco

    14,8%

  • logola1

    8,3%

  • logolasexta

    7,6%

  • logocuatro

    5,1%

  • logonova

    2,7%

  • logola2

    2,5%

  • logoenergy

    2,3%

  • logofdf

    2,2%

  • logoneox

    2,0%

  • logo13tv

    1,9%

  • logodivinity

    1,9%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,5%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,4%

  • logomega-espana

    1,4%

  • logoclan

    1,4%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logoboing

    1,3%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logoteledeporte

    1,0%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logogol-television

    0,5%

  • logoten

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,4%

'WWE Friday Night Smackdown'

'WWE Friday Night Smackdown'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,6/4

ABC: 0,5/4

NBC: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night Smackdown' (8-10 p.m.): 2.130.000 [0,6/5] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank': 4.220.000 [0,6/5] (1º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.400.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 1.900.000 [0,3/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.580.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Greatest #AtHomeVideos': 3.080.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Deciders: A CBS News Special': 1.850.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 2.600.000 [0,2/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - '13 Scariest Movies of All Time' (R): 764.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals': 754.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Agreden a dos reporteros de 'Equipo de investigación': "A mi compañero le han cogido del cuello"Agreden a dos reporteros de 'Equipo de investigación': "A mi compañero le han cogido del cuello"