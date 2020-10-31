Fox lidera gracias a 'Friday Night Smackdown', pero 'Shark Tank' se lo pone difícil

'WWE Friday Night Smackdown'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,6/4
ABC: 0,5/4
NBC: 0,4/3
CBS: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night Smackdown' (8-10 p.m.): 2.130.000 [0,6/5] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Shark Tank': 4.220.000 [0,6/5] (1º)
09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.400.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 1.900.000 [0,3/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.580.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Greatest #AtHomeVideos': 3.080.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Deciders: A CBS News Special': 1.850.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 2.600.000 [0,2/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - '13 Scariest Movies of All Time' (R): 764.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals': 754.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
