AUDIENCIAS EEUU 9 DICIEMBRE

'The Masked Singer' cae, pero se impone sin problemas a la programación navideña de ABC

El talent de Fox pierde fuelle antes de la Navidad, aunque roza los 5 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Jueves 10 Diciembre 2020 18:50 (hace 1 hora)
'The Masked Singer'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,9/5

CBS: 0,6/4

ABC: 0,6/3

NBC: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,1/0

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 4.710.000 [1,1/6] (1º)

09:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice' (Final): 3.360.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Amazing Race': 4.030.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'SEAL Team': 4.390.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.': 3.810.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' (Estreno) (8-10 p.m.): 3.900.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

10:00 - 'For Life': 2.080.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Dr. Seuss' Grinch Musical!' (8-10 p.m.): 2.490.000 [0,6/4] (4º)

10:00 - 'Nurses' (R): 1.570.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Devils: 434.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Greatest Holidays Commercials Countdown': 518.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

