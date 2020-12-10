'The Masked Singer' cae, pero se impone sin problemas a la programación navideña de ABC

'The Masked Singer'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,9/5
CBS: 0,6/4
ABC: 0,6/3
NBC: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,1/0
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 4.710.000 [1,1/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice' (Final): 3.360.000 [0,8/5] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Amazing Race': 4.030.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'SEAL Team': 4.390.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.': 3.810.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' (Estreno) (8-10 p.m.): 3.900.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
10:00 - 'For Life': 2.080.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Dr. Seuss' Grinch Musical!' (8-10 p.m.): 2.490.000 [0,6/4] (4º)
10:00 - 'Nurses' (R): 1.570.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Devils: 434.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Greatest Holidays Commercials Countdown': 518.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
