La victoria de los Browns arrasa en NBC superando los 20 millones de espectadores

Adultos 18-49
NBC: 5,0/25
CBS: 2,3/9
ABC: 0,5/3
Fox: 0,3/1
The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
07:00 - 'Mr. Mayor' (R): 6.090.000 [1,5/7] (2º)
07:30 - 'Football Night in America': 7.779.000 [2,0/10] (2º)
08:00 - 'NFL Football (Cleveland and Pittsburgh)': 21.020.000 [5,6/26] (1º)
09:00 - 'Sunday Night Football: AFC Wild Card Playoff (Cleveland at Pittsburgh)' (9-11 p.m.): 20.690.000 [6,1/31] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL – AFC Wildcard Game': 25.180.000 [6,1/30] (1º)
08:00 - '60 minutes': 13.045.000 [2,3/11] (2º)
09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 5.550.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans': 4.105.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 5.070.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune': 3.150.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' (R): 2.975.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Rookie' (R): 3.010.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 651.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
07:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 617.000 [0,3/1] (4º)
08:00 -'The Simpsons' (R): 925.000 [0.4/ 2] (4º)
08:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 865.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 771.000 [0,3/1] (4º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 814.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Critics Choice Super Awards' (8-10 p.m.): 261.000 [0,0/0] (5º)
