Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 10 ENERO

La victoria de los Browns arrasa en NBC superando los 20 millones de espectadores

'60 minutes' resiste el huracán del equipo de Cleveland en CBS con más de 13 millones de televidentes.

Redacción Lunes 11 Enero 2021 18:33 (hace 2 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    12,2%

  • logoantena3

    11,6%

  • logola1

    10,0%

  • logolasexta

    6,6%

  • logocuatro

    6,3%

  • logola2

    2,9%

  • logo13tv

    2,9%

  • logofdf

    2,2%

  • logodivinity

    2,2%

  • logoenergy

    2,0%

  • logoneox

    2,0%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logonova

    1,6%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,6%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,5%

  • logoclan

    1,4%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logodkiss

    1,0%

  • logoboing

    0,9%

  • logogol-television

    0,9%

  • logobemadtv

    0,8%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,7%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,4%

  • logoten

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,2%

Imagen del partido de los Browns

Imagen del partido de los Browns

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 5,0/25

CBS: 2,3/9

ABC: 0,5/3

Fox: 0,3/1

The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:00 - 'Mr. Mayor' (R): 6.090.000 [1,5/7] (2º)

07:30 - 'Football Night in America': 7.779.000 [2,0/10] (2º)

08:00 - 'NFL Football (Cleveland and Pittsburgh)': 21.020.000 [5,6/26] (1º)

09:00 - 'Sunday Night Football: AFC Wild Card Playoff (Cleveland at Pittsburgh)' (9-11 p.m.): 20.690.000 [6,1/31] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - 'NFL – AFC Wildcard Game': 25.180.000 [6,1/30] (1º)

08:00 - '60 minutes': 13.045.000 [2,3/11] (2º)

09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 5.550.000 [0,7/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans': 4.105.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 5.070.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune': 3.150.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' (R): 2.975.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Rookie' (R): 3.010.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

Fox

07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 651.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

07:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 617.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

08:00 -'The Simpsons' (R): 925.000 [0.4/ 2] (4º)

08:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 865.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 771.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 814.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Critics Choice Super Awards' (8-10 p.m.): 261.000 [0,0/0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Estos son los fichajes de la tercera temporada de 'The Umbrella Academy'Estos son los fichajes de la tercera temporada de 'The Umbrella Academy'