La quinta final de la NBA sigue liderando e incluso mejora sus datos

La quinta final de la NBA, así como sus programas relacionados, mejoran sus datos respecto a la anterior. El nuevo enfrentamiento entre los Toronto Raptors y los Golden State Warriors. Con ella sube también el especial de 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' (2,7) y 'NBA Countdown' (2,9).

Por debajo de la noche deportiva auspiciada por ABC se sitúa 'Beat Shazam', que apenas llega a un 0,6 que comparte con las reposiciones de 'The Neighborhood' o 'American Ninja Warrior', las cuales, sin embargo, obtienen mayor número de espectadores. A las 10, 'Dateline' también logra un 0,6 con el que, sin embargo, consigue situarse como lo segundo más seguido tras la competición de baloncesto.

ABC: 4,4/20

NBC: 0,6/3

FOX: 0,6/3

CBS: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/1

08:00 - 'Beat Shazam': 2.580.000 [0,6/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'So You Think You Can Dance': 2.480.000 [0,6/3] (3º)