AUDIENCIAS EEUU 10 DE JUNIO

La quinta final de la NBA sigue liderando e incluso mejora sus datos

Un programa original de 'Beat Shazam' se ve superado por reposiciones de 'American Ninja Warrior' y 'The Neighborhood'.

Redacción Martes 11 Junio 2019 19:00
'2019 NBA Finals Game 5'

'2019 NBA Finals Game 5'

La quinta final de la NBA, así como sus programas relacionados, mejoran sus datos respecto a la anterior. El nuevo enfrentamiento entre los Toronto Raptors y los Golden State Warriors ha cosechado un 5,2 de rating en su emisión principal, lo que supone una subida de casi dos puntos. Con ella sube también el especial de 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' (2,7) y 'NBA Countdown' (2,9).

Por debajo de la noche deportiva auspiciada por ABC se sitúa 'Beat Shazam', que apenas llega a un 0,6 que comparte con las reposiciones de 'The Neighborhood' o 'American Ninja Warrior', las cuales, sin embargo, obtienen mayor número de espectadores. A las 10, 'Dateline' también logra un 0,6 con el que, sin embargo, consigue situarse como lo segundo más seguido tras la competición de baloncesto.

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 4,4/20

NBC: 0,6/3

FOX: 0,6/3

CBS: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.) (R): 3.250.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 3.310.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night': 9.290.000 [2,7/14] (1º)

08:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 9.170.000 [2,9/14] (1º)

09:00 - '2019 NBA Finals Game 5' (9-11 p.m.): 14.340.000 [5,2/23] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Beat Shazam': 2.580.000 [0,6/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'So You Think You Can Dance': 2.480.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.030.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

08:30 - 'Man with a Plan' (R): 3.560.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Magnum P.I.' (R): 3.390.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.660.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 830.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

08:30 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 770.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Big Stage' (R): 560.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:30 - 'The Big Stage' (R): 480.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

