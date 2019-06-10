La quinta final de la NBA sigue liderando e incluso mejora sus datos

'2019 NBA Finals Game 5'
Por debajo de la noche deportiva auspiciada por ABC se sitúa 'Beat Shazam', que apenas llega a un 0,6 que comparte con las reposiciones de 'The Neighborhood' o 'American Ninja Warrior', las cuales, sin embargo, obtienen mayor número de espectadores. A las 10, 'Dateline' también logra un 0,6 con el que, sin embargo, consigue situarse como lo segundo más seguido tras la competición de baloncesto.
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 4,4/20
NBC: 0,6/3
FOX: 0,6/3
CBS: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.) (R): 3.250.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 3.310.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night': 9.290.000 [2,7/14] (1º)
08:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 9.170.000 [2,9/14] (1º)
09:00 - '2019 NBA Finals Game 5' (9-11 p.m.): 14.340.000 [5,2/23] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Beat Shazam': 2.580.000 [0,6/4] (4º)
09:00 - 'So You Think You Can Dance': 2.480.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.030.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
08:30 - 'Man with a Plan' (R): 3.560.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Magnum P.I.' (R): 3.390.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.660.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 830.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
08:30 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 770.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'The Big Stage' (R): 560.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:30 - 'The Big Stage' (R): 480.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
