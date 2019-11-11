'9-1-1' se hace con la corona ante la ligera bajada de 'The Voice'

'9-1-1'
En el resto de franjas destaca el caso de 'Bob Hearts Abishola', la comedia de CBS mejora sus datos en una décima pese a emitir una reposición. Todas las series de la cadena repitieron capítulos el día 11, sin embargo, solo 'All Rise' (que intercambió horarios con 'Bull') empeoró sus resultados, bajando al 0,4 de rating.
Adultos 18-49
FOX: 1,1/5
ABC: 1,0/4
NBC: 1,0/4
CBS: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,2/1
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 6.470.000 [1,3/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'Prodigal Son': 3.390.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 7.180.000 [1,0/4] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 5.980.000 [0,8/4] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 7.530.000 [1,2/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'Bluff City Law': 3.730.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 5.880.000 [0,9/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola'(R): 4.970.000 [0,8/3] (5º)
09:00 - 'Bull' (R): 4.490.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.980.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American': 760.000 [0,2/1] (6º)
09:00 - 'Black Lightning': 720.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
