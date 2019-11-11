'9-1-1' se hace con la corona ante la ligera bajada de 'The Voice'

Notificaciones

'9-1-1'

Los lunes están marcados por la feroz competencia en la franja de las 20h. Esta semana '9-1-1' logra conseguir el primer puesto, gracias a la caída de una décima del talent de NBC, 'The Voice'. La tercera en discordia, 'Dancing With the Stars' sube dos décimas de rating en una semana y supera la barrera de los siete millones de espectadores.

En el resto de franjas destaca el caso de 'Bob Hearts Abishola', la comedia de CBS mejora sus datos en una décima pese a emitir una reposición. Todas las series de la cadena repitieron capítulos el día 11, sin embargo, solo 'All Rise' (que intercambió horarios con 'Bull') empeoró sus resultados, bajando al 0,4 de rating.

Adultos 18-49

FOX: 1,1/5

ABC: 1,0/4

NBC: 1,0/4

CBS: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,2/1

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 6.470.000 [1,3/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'Prodigal Son': 3.390.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 7.180.000 [1,0/4] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 5.980.000 [0,8/4] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 7.530.000 [1,2/5] (2º)

10:00 - 'Bluff City Law': 3.730.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 5.880.000 [0,9/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola'(R): 4.970.000 [0,8/3] (5º)

09:00 - 'Bull' (R): 4.490.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.980.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 760.000 [0,2/1] (6º)

09:00 - 'Black Lightning': 720.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

