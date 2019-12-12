Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 12 DICIEMBRE

El fútbol americano sufre un desplome tremendo, pero sigue sin encontrar rival

'A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy' termina como el programa navideño menos seguido de la noche con un 0,3.

Redacción Viernes 13 Diciembre 2019
'Thursday Night Football' sigue liderando pese a su caída en audiencia

'Thursday Night Football' no logra encandilar con el partido Ravens-Jets y baja esta semana del 5 al 2,5 de share. Pese a todo las emisiones deportivas de Fox se mantienen como lo más visto una semana más y reúnen a más de 9 millones de espectadores. También CBS sufre bajadas, esta vez de una décima, en 3 de sus series: 'El joven Sheldon' (1,0), 'The Unicorn' (0,7) y 'Mom' (0,7).

Las reposiciones navideñas no logran un mal lugar, con 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' y 'Toy Story that Time Forgot' llegando al 0,6 de share para ABC. Otro especial navideño, esta vez protagonizado por famosos, 'A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy' no tiene tan buena acogida, marcando un 0,3. Aunque la apuesta de NBC logra superar el medio millón de espectadores.

Adultos 18-49

FOX: 2,5/13

CBS: 0,7/4

NBC: 0,6/3

ABC: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,3/1

Fox

08:00 - 'Thursday Night Football' (8-11 p.m.): 9.020.000 [2,5/13] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 8.210.000 [1,0/6] (2º)

08:30 - 'The Unicorn': 5.620.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mom': 6.190.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:30 - 'Carol's Second Act': 5.000.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Evil': 3.630.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Ellen's Night of Giveaways': 5.890.000 [1,0/5] (3º)

09:00 - 'Superstore': 2.830.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'Perfect Harmony' (R): 1.800.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy': 1.680.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' (R): 3.270.000 [0,6/4] (5º)

08:30 - 'Toy Story that Time Forgot' (R): 2.640.000 [0,6/3] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Great American Baking Show' (9-11 p.m.): 2.880.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Supernatural': 1.110.000 [0,3/1] (6º)

09:00 - 'Legacies': 930.000 [0,3/2] (5º)

