El fútbol americano sufre un desplome tremendo, pero sigue sin encontrar rival

'Thursday Night Football' sigue liderando pese a su caída en audiencia

del 5 al 2,5 de share. Pese a todo las emisiones deportivas de Fox se mantienen como lo más visto una semana más y reúnen a más de 9 millones de espectadores. También CBS sufre bajadas, esta vez de una décima, en 3 de sus series: ' El joven Sheldon ' (1,0), ' The Unicorn ' (0,7) y ' Mom ' (0,7).

Las reposiciones navideñas no logran un mal lugar, con 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' y 'Toy Story that Time Forgot' llegando al 0,6 de share para ABC. Otro especial navideño, esta vez protagonizado por famosos, 'A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy' no tiene tan buena acogida, marcando un 0,3. Aunque la apuesta de NBC logra superar el medio millón de espectadores.

Adultos 18-49

FOX: 2,5/13

CBS: 0,7/4

NBC: 0,6/3

ABC: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,3/1

Fox

08:00 - 'Thursday Night Football' (8-11 p.m.): 9.020.000 [2,5/13] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 8.210.000 [1,0/6] (2º) 08:30 - 'The Unicorn': 5.620.000 [0,7/4] (3º) 09:00 - 'Mom': 6.190.000 [0,7/4] (2º) 09:30 - 'Carol's Second Act': 5.000.000 [0,6/3] (2º) 10:00 - 'Evil': 3.630.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Ellen's Night of Giveaways': 5.890.000 [1,0/5] (3º) 09:00 - 'Superstore': 2.830.000 [0,6/3] (3º) 09:30 - 'Perfect Harmony' (R): 1.800.000 [0,4/2] (4º) 10:00 - 'A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy': 1.680.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' (R): 3.270.000 [0,6/4] (5º) 08:30 - 'Toy Story that Time Forgot' (R): 2.640.000 [0,6/3] (5º) 09:00 - 'The Great American Baking Show' (9-11 p.m.): 2.880.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

The CW