El fútbol americano sufre un desplome tremendo, pero sigue sin encontrar rival

'Thursday Night Football' sigue liderando pese a su caída en audiencia
Las reposiciones navideñas no logran un mal lugar, con 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' y 'Toy Story that Time Forgot' llegando al 0,6 de share para ABC. Otro especial navideño, esta vez protagonizado por famosos, 'A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy' no tiene tan buena acogida, marcando un 0,3. Aunque la apuesta de NBC logra superar el medio millón de espectadores.
Adultos 18-49
FOX: 2,5/13
CBS: 0,7/4
NBC: 0,6/3
ABC: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,3/1
Fox
08:00 - 'Thursday Night Football' (8-11 p.m.): 9.020.000 [2,5/13] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 8.210.000 [1,0/6] (2º)
08:30 - 'The Unicorn': 5.620.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Mom': 6.190.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:30 - 'Carol's Second Act': 5.000.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Evil': 3.630.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Ellen's Night of Giveaways': 5.890.000 [1,0/5] (3º)
09:00 - 'Superstore': 2.830.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Perfect Harmony' (R): 1.800.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy': 1.680.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' (R): 3.270.000 [0,6/4] (5º)
08:30 - 'Toy Story that Time Forgot' (R): 2.640.000 [0,6/3] (5º)
09:00 - 'The Great American Baking Show' (9-11 p.m.): 2.880.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Supernatural': 1.110.000 [0,3/1] (6º)
09:00 - 'Legacies': 930.000 [0,3/2] (5º)
