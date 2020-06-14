Fox lidera gracias a 'Friday Night SmackDown!' y vence a 'Shark Tank', que baja en ABC

'Friday Night SmackDown!'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,4/3
CBS: 0,4/3
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'Friday Night SmackDown!' (8-10 p.m.): 2.090.500 [0,5/4] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 3.220.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 2.910.500 [0,4/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'McGyver' (R): 3.850.000 [0,3/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Magnum P.I' (R): 4.020.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 3.900.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'World Of Dance' (R): 2.180.000 [0,3/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 1.810.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.440.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 777.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
08:30 - 'Masters of Illusion': 616.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 616.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:30 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 662.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
