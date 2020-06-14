Fox lidera gracias a 'Friday Night SmackDown!' y vence a 'Shark Tank', que baja en ABC

Fox: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,4/3

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

ABC

CBS

NBC

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 777.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

08:30 - 'Masters of Illusion': 616.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 616.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 662.000 [0,1/1] (5º)