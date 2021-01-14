La franquicia 'Chicago' lidera y eclipsa al estreno de 'Call Your Mother'

'Chicago Med'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1,0/6
Fox: 0,7/4
ABC: 0,5/3
CBS: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,0/0
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 7.420.000 [1,0/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 7.060.000 [1,0/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD': 6.400.000 [1,0/6] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Dancer': 2.910.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Name That Tune': 2.930.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.720.000 [0,7/6] (1º)
08:30 - 'American Housewife': 3.050.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.770.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
09:30 - 'Call Your Mother' (Estreno): 3.230.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Chase': 1.710.000 [0,3/2] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Price Is Right': 4.810.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
09:00 - 'SEAL Team': 3.900.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
08:00 - 'SWAT': 3.200.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Riverdale' (R): 333.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Nancy Drew' (R): 203.000 [0,0/0] (5º)
