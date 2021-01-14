Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 13 ENERO

La franquicia 'Chicago' lidera y eclipsa al estreno de 'Call Your Mother'

La tres series de Dick Wolf llevan a NBC a una jornada de dominio absoluto.

Redacción Jueves 14 Enero 2021 18:46 (hace 36 minutos)
'Chicago Med'

'Chicago Med'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 1,0/6

Fox: 0,7/4

ABC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,0/0

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 7.420.000 [1,0/6] (1º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 7.060.000 [1,0/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD': 6.400.000 [1,0/6] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Dancer': 2.910.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Name That Tune': 2.930.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.720.000 [0,7/6] (1º)

08:30 - 'American Housewife': 3.050.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.770.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

09:30 - 'Call Your Mother' (Estreno): 3.230.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Chase': 1.710.000 [0,3/2] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Price Is Right': 4.810.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'SEAL Team': 3.900.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

08:00 - 'SWAT': 3.200.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Riverdale' (R): 333.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Nancy Drew' (R): 203.000 [0,0/0] (5º)

