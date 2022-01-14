'Young Sheldon'
Adultos 18-49
· CBS: 0,5
· NBC: 0,5
· ABC: 0,4
· Fox: 0,3
· The CW: 0,1
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 7.410.000 [0,7] (1º)
08:30 - 'United States of Al': 5.340.000 [0,5] (1º)
09:00 - 'Ghosts': 6.270.000 [0,6] (1º)
09:30 - 'B Positive': 4.790.000 [0,5] (1º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 4.430.000 [0,4] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 2.990.000 [0,4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 4.100.000 [0,6] (2º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime': 3.170.000 [0,5] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Women of the Movement': 2.990.000 [0,4] (2º)
10:00 - 'Let the World See': 2.500.000 [0,4] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer': 1.600.000 [0,3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Call Me Kat': 1.520.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:30 - 'Pivoting': 990.000 [0,2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Walker (R)': 990.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies' (R): 270.000 [0,0] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social