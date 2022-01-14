Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EE.UU. 13 DE ENERO

'Young Sheldon' arrasa de nuevo en CBS y 'Women of the Movement' se mantiene estable en la segunda plaza

La ficción de CBS se convirtió también en lo más seguido de la noche.

Redacción Viernes 14 Enero 2022 18:58 (hace 56 minutos)
  • logoantena3

    15,4%

  • logotelecinco

    14,4%

  • logola1

    8,2%

  • logolasexta

    6,7%

  • logocuatro

    5,1%

  • logola2

    2,8%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logofdf

    2,4%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logoenergy

    2,0%

  • logodivinity

    1,9%

  • logoneox

    1,7%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logoatreseries

    1,5%

  • logomega-espana

    1,5%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,4%

  • logodkiss

    1,3%

  • logogol-television

    1,2%

  • logoboing

    0,9%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logoclan

    0,8%

  • logoten

    0,7%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,6%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,5%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,3%

'Young Sheldon'

'Young Sheldon'

Adultos 18-49

· CBS: 0,5

· NBC: 0,5

· ABC: 0,4

· Fox: 0,3

· The CW: 0,1

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 7.410.000 [0,7] (1º)

08:30 - 'United States of Al': 5.340.000 [0,5] (1º)

09:00 - 'Ghosts': 6.270.000 [0,6] (1º)

09:30 - 'B Positive': 4.790.000 [0,5] (1º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 4.430.000 [0,4] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 2.990.000 [0,4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 4.100.000 [0,6] (2º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime': 3.170.000 [0,5] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Women of the Movement': 2.990.000 [0,4] (2º)

10:00 - 'Let the World See': 2.500.000 [0,4] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer': 1.600.000 [0,3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Call Me Kat': 1.520.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:30 - 'Pivoting': 990.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Walker (R)': 990.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies' (R): 270.000 [0,0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Terelu Campos vuelve a 'Sálvame' como presentadora junto a María Patiño de 'Lemon Tea'Terelu Campos vuelve a 'Sálvame' como presentadora junto a María Patiño de 'Lemon Tea'