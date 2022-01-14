· CBS: 0,5

· NBC: 0,5

· ABC: 0,4

· Fox: 0,3

· The CW: 0,1

CBS

08:30 - 'United States of Al': 5.340.000 [0,5] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 2.990.000 [0,4] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Women of the Movement': 2.990.000 [0,4] (2º)

10:00 - 'Let the World See': 2.500.000 [0,4] (2º)