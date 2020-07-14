'The Titan Games' vuelve a presumir de músculo y liderato en NBC

NBC: 0,5/4

ABC: 0,5/3

Fox: 0,4/2

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

ABC

08:00 - 'CMA Best of Fest' (8-11 p.m.): 3.520.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

Fox

CBS

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?': 907.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 956.000 [0,2/1] (5º)