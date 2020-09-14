NBC arrasa y no tiene rival en prime time con el fútbol americano

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams
NBC: 4,0/22
ABC: 0,4/2
CBS: 0,7/4
Fox: 2,1/11
The CW: 0,1/0
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 3.380.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 2.840.000 [0,4/2] (º3)
09:00 - 'Press Your Luck' (R): 2.300.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Math Game' (R): 2.010.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 7.710.000 [0,8/3] (3º)
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.375.000 [1,0/5] (3º)
09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.815.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (1a parte): 5.260.000 [1,4/8] (2º)
07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (2a parte): 7.000.000 [2,1/11] (2º)
08:00 - 'Football Night in America' (3a parte): 13.170.000 [3,9/21] (1º)
08:30 - 'Sunday Night Football' (Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams): 12.329.0000 [4,8/27] (1º)
Fox
07:00 - 'NFL': 16.240.000 [4,9/18] (1º)
07:30 - 'The OT': 13.070.000 [4,0/22] (1º)
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (Season Preview): 4.680.000 [1,0/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'The 2020 Fox Fall Preview': 2.050.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.320.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Fridge Wars' (F): 310.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Supernatural': 311.500 [0,1/0] (5º)
