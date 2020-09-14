Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS USA 13 DE SEPTIEMBRE

NBC arrasa y no tiene rival en prime time con el fútbol americano

Por su parte, 'NFL' logró ser lo más visto del día en FOX en el primer tramo de la noche.

Redacción Lunes 14 Septiembre 2020 19:00 (hace 5 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    12,3%

  • logoantena3

    11,3%

  • logola1

    8,7%

  • logocuatro

    7,2%

  • logolasexta

    4,8%

  • logola2

    2,6%

  • logodivinity

    2,6%

  • logo13tv

    2,6%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logofdf

    2,5%

  • logoenergy

    2,3%

  • logoneox

    2,0%

  • logomega-espana

    1,9%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,9%

  • logoatreseries

    1,7%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,7%

  • logogol-television

    1,6%

  • logoclan

    1,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    1,3%

  • logodkiss

    1,0%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,8%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams

NBC: 4,0/22

ABC: 0,4/2

CBS: 0,7/4

Fox: 2,1/11

The CW: 0,1/0

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 3.380.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 2.840.000 [0,4/2] (º3)

09:00 - 'Press Your Luck' (R): 2.300.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Math Game' (R): 2.010.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 7.710.000 [0,8/3] (3º)

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.375.000 [1,0/5] (3º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.815.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (1a parte): 5.260.000 [1,4/8] (2º)

07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (2a parte): 7.000.000 [2,1/11] (2º)

08:00 - 'Football Night in America' (3a parte): 13.170.000 [3,9/21] (1º)

08:30 - 'Sunday Night Football' (Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams): 12.329.0000 [4,8/27] (1º)

Fox

07:00 - 'NFL': 16.240.000 [4,9/18] (1º)

07:30 - 'The OT': 13.070.000 [4,0/22] (1º)

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (Season Preview): 4.680.000 [1,0/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'The 2020 Fox Fall Preview': 2.050.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.320.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Fridge Wars' (F): 310.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supernatural': 311.500 [0,1/0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Pablo Rivero presenta a su pareja y a su hijo: "En casa somos tres chicos"Pablo Rivero presenta a su pareja y a su hijo: "En casa somos tres chicos"