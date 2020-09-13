Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 11 DE SEPTIEMBRE

'Friday Night SmackDown' mantiene su dominio frente al especial del 11S de ABC

'20/20', en ABC, se convierte en el espacio más visto de la noche.

Redacción Domingo 13 Septiembre 2020 14:19 (hace 7 horas)
'Friday Night SmackDown'

'Friday Night SmackDown'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,6/4

ABC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,4/2

NBC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 2.260.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - '9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together': 2.760.000 [0,3/3] (3º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.530.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'MacGyver' (R): 2.800.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

09:00 - Love Island': 1.790.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 2.660.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (R): 1.950.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (R): 1.680.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.060.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 617.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Being Ruben': 242.000 [0,0/0] (5º)

