Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 14 DICIEMBRE

NBC lidera con 'The Voice' y Fox cae en picado con 'L.A.'s Finest'

El talent show de la cadena de NBCUniversal es el contenido más visto del día con más de 7 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Martes 15 Diciembre 2020 18:30 (hace 50 minutos)
  • logoantena3

    14,9%

  • logotelecinco

    14,6%

  • logola1

    9,4%

  • logolasexta

    7,3%

  • logocuatro

    5,0%

  • logola2

    2,9%

  • logonova

    2,8%

  • logofdf

    2,2%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logoenergy

    1,9%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,8%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,8%

  • logoneox

    1,7%

  • logodivinity

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,5%

  • logoclan

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,3%

  • logogol-television

    1,2%

  • logodkiss

    0,9%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,8%

  • logoboing

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,5%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,4%

  • logoten

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

'The Voice'

'The Voice'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,9/5

ABC: 0,8/4

CBS: 0,5/3

Fox: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.) : 7.620.000 [1,0/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'Nurses' : 3.670.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 3.870.000 [1,0/6] (2º)

10:00 - '20/20: The Shot - Race for the Vaccine': 1.800.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.750.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.740.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'All Rise': 4.020.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 5.400.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'L.A.'s Finest': 1.230.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds': 842.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-9:30 p.m.) : 5.150.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 413.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Alberto Caballero se queja de que 'La que se avecina' termina "en horario de teletienda"Alberto Caballero se queja de que 'La que se avecina' termina "en horario de teletienda"