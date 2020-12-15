NBC lidera con 'The Voice' y Fox cae en picado con 'L.A.'s Finest'

'The Voice'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,9/5
ABC: 0,8/4
CBS: 0,5/3
Fox: 0,2/1
The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.) : 7.620.000 [1,0/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'Nurses' : 3.670.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 3.870.000 [1,0/6] (2º)
10:00 - '20/20: The Shot - Race for the Vaccine': 1.800.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.750.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.740.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'All Rise': 4.020.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 5.400.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'L.A.'s Finest': 1.230.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds': 842.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-9:30 p.m.) : 5.150.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 413.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
