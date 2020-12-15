NBC lidera con 'The Voice' y Fox cae en picado con 'L.A.'s Finest'

NBC: 0,9/5

ABC: 0,8/4

CBS: 0,5/3

Fox: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

ABC

10:00 - '20/20: The Shot - Race for the Vaccine': 1.800.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

CBS

Fox

The CW

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-9:30 p.m.) : 5.150.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 413.000 [0,1/1] (5º)