AUDIENCIAS EEUU 13 DICIEMBRE

NBC sigue intratable y arrasa de nuevo a lomos de los Buffalo Bills

El final de 'Pandora' no está a la altura y se despide a la baja en The CW.

Redacción Martes 15 Diciembre 2020 10:57 (hace 3 horas)
Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 3,2/17

Fox: 1,8/9

CBS: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,0/0

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 4.920.000 [1,1/6] (2º)

07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 7.140.000 [1,8/9] (2º)

08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (Pittsburgh at Buffalo)' (8-11 p.m.): 14.160.000 [4,1/21] (1º)

Fox

07:00 - 'The OT': 14.280.000 [3,8/20] (3º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 3.840.000 [1,3/6] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bless the Harts': 1.910.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.710.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.750.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 8.840.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

08:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 5.870.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans': 5.050.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.110.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

ABC

07:00 - 'Disney Holiday Singalong' (R): 2.390.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.370.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 2.450.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Card Sharks': 1.720.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Pandora' (Final): 282.000 [0,0/0] (5º)

08:00 - 'The Outpost': 264.000 [0,0/0] (5º)

