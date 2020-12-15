NBC sigue intratable y arrasa de nuevo a lomos de los Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 3,2/17
Fox: 1,8/9
CBS: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,0/0
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 4.920.000 [1,1/6] (2º)
07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 7.140.000 [1,8/9] (2º)
08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (Pittsburgh at Buffalo)' (8-11 p.m.): 14.160.000 [4,1/21] (1º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The OT': 14.280.000 [3,8/20] (3º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 3.840.000 [1,3/6] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bless the Harts': 1.910.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.710.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.750.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 8.840.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
08:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 5.870.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans': 5.050.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.110.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
ABC
07:00 - 'Disney Holiday Singalong' (R): 2.390.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.370.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 2.450.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Card Sharks': 1.720.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Pandora' (Final): 282.000 [0,0/0] (5º)
08:00 - 'The Outpost': 264.000 [0,0/0] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social