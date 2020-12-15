NBC sigue intratable y arrasa de nuevo a lomos de los Buffalo Bills

NBC: 3,2/17

Fox: 1,8/9

CBS: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,0/0

NBC

07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 7.140.000 [1,8/9] (2º)

07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 4.920.000 [1,1/6] (2º)

Fox

CBS

ABC

07:00 - 'Disney Holiday Singalong' (R): 2.390.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.370.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 2.450.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Card Sharks': 1.720.000 [0,3/2] (4º)