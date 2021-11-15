El concierto de Adele en CBS planta cara a NBC y su retransmisión del fútbol americano

'Adele: One Night Only'
Adultos 18-49
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 7.520.000 [2,0] (2º)
08:00 - 'Football Night in America': 11.570.000 [3,1] (1º)
08:30 - 'NFL: Chiefs v. Raiders' (8:30-11 p.m.): 13.500.000 [3,6] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 19.050.000 [3,8] (1º)
07:30 - '60 Minutes': 12.520.000 [1,9] (1º)
08:30 - 'Adele: One Night Only' (8:30-10:30 p.m.): 9.590.000 [1,5] (2º)
10:30 - 'CSI: Vegas' (R): 3.870.000 [0,5] (2º)
Fox
07:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 3.200.000 [0,8] (3º)
07:30 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.520.000 [0,4] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.570.000 [0,5] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Great North': 980.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.130.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.090.000 [0,4] (4º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.540.000 [0,4] (4º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune': 3.400.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.030.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Rookie': 2.530.000 [0,3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Legends of the Hidden Temple': 590.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 260.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:30 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 260.000 [0,0] (5º)
