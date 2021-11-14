Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU VIERNES 12 NOVIEMBRE

'Shark Tank' arrebata el control de la jornada a WWE SmackDown, pero Blue Bloods es lo más visto

ABC y Fox empatan en la franja de edad más importante para los anunciantes.

Domingo 14 Noviembre 2021
'Blue Bloods'

Adultos 18-49

· ABC: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,5/4

· CBS: 0,4/3

· NBC: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/0

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank': 3.470.000 [0,5/4] (1º)

09:00 - '20/20': 2.870.000 [0,5/4] (4º)

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE SmackDown' (8-11 p.m.): 2.000.000 [0,5/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'SWAT': 6.810.000 [0,4/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Magnum PI': 5.220.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods': 5.760.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Wall': 2.340.000 [0,3/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Dateline NBC': 2.590.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 670.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Nancy Drew': 350.000 [0,0/0] (5º)

Comentarios y social

