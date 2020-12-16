'The Voice' despide temporada dominando y ABC resiste con 'The Bachelorette'

'The Voice'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,9/6
NBC: 0,8/5
CBS: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,2/1
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 4.120.000 [1,0/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'Big Sky': 3.870.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice: Countdown of Live Performances': 5.690.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'The Voice' (Final) (9-11 p.m.): 7.100.000 [0,9/5] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Play On': 2.170.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 2.990.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'FBI' (R): 3.200.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds': 1.180.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Next': 862.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Swamp Thing': 703.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Tell Me a Story': 372.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social