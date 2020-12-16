Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 15 DICIEMBRE

'The Voice' despide temporada dominando y ABC resiste con 'The Bachelorette'

El thriller 'Big Sky' se mantiene fuerte en el prime time de ABC.

Redacción Miércoles 16 Diciembre 2020 18:30 (hace 50 minutos)
'The Voice'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,9/6

NBC: 0,8/5

CBS: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 4.120.000 [1,0/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'Big Sky': 3.870.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice: Countdown of Live Performances': 5.690.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Voice' (Final) (9-11 p.m.): 7.100.000 [0,9/5] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Play On': 2.170.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 2.990.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI' (R): 3.200.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds': 1.180.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Next': 862.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Swamp Thing': 703.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Tell Me a Story': 372.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

