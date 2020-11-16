Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 15 NOVIEMBRE

Fox mejora con 'The OT' y el especial de 'Bob's Burgers', pero el fútbol se impone

'Los Simpson' supera los 3 millones de espectadores con su nuevo episodio.

Redacción Lunes 16 Noviembre 2020 18:02 (hace 3 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    15,7%

  • logola1

    10,2%

  • logoantena3

    10,0%

  • logolasexta

    5,8%

  • logocuatro

    5,6%

  • logo13tv

    2,9%

  • logola2

    2,9%

  • logofdf

    2,7%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logodivinity

    2,3%

  • logoenergy

    2,1%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,9%

  • logoneox

    1,8%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logoclan

    1,4%

  • logodkiss

    1,1%

  • logoboing

    1,1%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,1%

  • logodisney-channel

    1,0%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logogol-television

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,5%

  • logoten

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

NFL

NFL

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 3,1/17

Fox: 1,4/7

CBS: 0,9/5

ABC: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 4.680.000 [1,1/6] (3º)

07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 6.810.000 [1,1/6] (3º)

08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (Baltimore at New England)' (8-11 p.m.): 12.570.000 [3,6/22] (1º)

Fox

07:00 - 'The OT': 9.150.000 [2,7/15] (1º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 3.390.000 [1,2/6] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bless the Harts': 1.760.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.710.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.690.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

CBS

07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 12.800.000 [2,4/13] (2º)

07:30 - '60 Minutes': 11.960.000 [2,4/13] (2º)

08:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 8.450.000 [0,9/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans': 5.050.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.460.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 5.030.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 3.250.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 2.950.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Card Sharks': 1.970.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'iHeart Radio Music Festival' (R): 436.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Alejandra Castelló salta a la literatura infantil con "Mamo", su primer cuento ilustradoAlejandra Castelló salta a la literatura infantil con "Mamo", su primer cuento ilustrado