Fox mejora con 'The OT' y el especial de 'Bob's Burgers', pero el fútbol se impone

Adultos 18-49
NBC: 3,1/17
Fox: 1,4/7
CBS: 0,9/5
ABC: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 4.680.000 [1,1/6] (3º)
07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 6.810.000 [1,1/6] (3º)
08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (Baltimore at New England)' (8-11 p.m.): 12.570.000 [3,6/22] (1º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The OT': 9.150.000 [2,7/15] (1º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 3.390.000 [1,2/6] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bless the Harts': 1.760.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.710.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.690.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 12.800.000 [2,4/13] (2º)
07:30 - '60 Minutes': 11.960.000 [2,4/13] (2º)
08:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 8.450.000 [0,9/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans': 5.050.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.460.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 5.030.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 3.250.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 2.950.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Card Sharks': 1.970.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'iHeart Radio Music Festival' (R): 436.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
