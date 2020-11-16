Fox mejora con 'The OT' y el especial de 'Bob's Burgers', pero el fútbol se impone

NBC: 3,1/17

Fox: 1,4/7

CBS: 0,9/5

ABC: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (Baltimore at New England)' (8-11 p.m.): 12.570.000 [3,6/22] (1º)

07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 6.810.000 [1,1/6] (3º)

07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 4.680.000 [1,1/6] (3º)

Fox

CBS

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 5.030.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 3.250.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 2.950.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Card Sharks': 1.970.000 [0,4/2] (3º)