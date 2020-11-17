'The Neighborhood' destaca en la noche de estrenos de CBS

'The Neighborhood'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,7/4
NBC: 0,7/4
CBS: 0,6/3
Fox: 0,2/1
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 5.570.000 [0,8/5] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 4.190.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.) : 6.770.000 [0,9/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Weakest Link' : 3.000.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (Estreno): 6.020.000 [0,9/5] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (Estreno): 5.590.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'All Rise' (Estreno): 4.620.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (Estreno): 4.900.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'LA's Finest': 1.530.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Filthy Rich': 1.110.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?': 1.180.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:30 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?' (R): 1.250.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 1.250.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
