Audiencias Lunes 18 de Abril de 2022
14,3%
11,1%
10,2%
7,0%
4,6%
3,0%
2,6%
2,5%
2,5%
2,3%
2,1%
2,0%
1,8%
1,7%
1,6%
1,5%
1,5%
1,3%
1,3%
0,9%
0,8%
0,8%
0,6%
0,5%
0,5%
0,5%
'9-1-1'
Adultos 18-49
- Fox: 0,6/5
- ABC: 0,5/4
- CBS: 0,4/3
- NBC: 0,2/2
- The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 5.040.000 [0,68/5] (1º)
09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 4.210.000 [0,58/4] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'American Idol' (8-10 p.m.): 5.570.000 [0,62/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.770.000 [0,39/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.370.000 [0,59/5] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.970.000 [0,44/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'NCIS': 6.340.000 [0,43/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 5.090.000 [0,39/3] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'American Song Contest' (8-10 p.m.): 1.530.000 [0,27/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Endgame: 1.460.000 [0,18/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American': 440.000 [0,13/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'All American: Homecoming': 300.000 [0,09/1] (5º)