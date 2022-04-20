FormulaTV
Conectar

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 18 ABRIL

'9-1-1' aprovecha la bajada de 'American Idol' y American Song Contest normaliza su fracaso

Fox adelanta a ABC y CBS gracias al rendimiento de su franquicia estrella.

'9-1-1' aprovecha la bajada de 'American Idol' y American Song Contest normaliza su fracaso©Fox
Por RedacciónPublicado: Miércoles 20 Abril 2022 10:35 (hace 4 horas)

Audiencias Lunes 18 de Abril de 2022

  • logoantena3

    14,3%

  • logotelecinco

    11,1%

  • logola1

    10,2%

  • logolasexta

    7,0%

  • logocuatro

    4,6%

  • logola2

    3,0%

  • logofdf

    2,6%

  • logoenergy

    2,5%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logo13tv

    2,3%

  • logodivinity

    2,1%

  • logoneox

    2,0%

  • logoatreseries

    1,8%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,7%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logogol-television

    1,5%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,5%

  • logodkiss

    1,3%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,3%

  • logoclan

    0,9%

  • logoboing

    0,8%

  • logoten

    0,8%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,6%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logobemadtv

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,5%

'9-1-1'

'9-1-1'

Adultos 18-49

  • Fox: 0,6/5
  • ABC: 0,5/4
  • CBS: 0,4/3
  • NBC: 0,2/2
  • The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 5.040.000 [0,68/5] (1º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 4.210.000 [0,58/4] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'American Idol' (8-10 p.m.): 5.570.000 [0,62/5] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.770.000 [0,39/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.370.000 [0,59/5] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.970.000 [0,44/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'NCIS': 6.340.000 [0,43/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 5.090.000 [0,39/3] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Song Contest' (8-10 p.m.): 1.530.000 [0,27/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Endgame: 1.460.000 [0,18/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 440.000 [0,13/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'All American: Homecoming': 300.000 [0,09/1] (5º)

Ver todos los comentarios

Recomendamos

Síguenos

Noticias relacionadas