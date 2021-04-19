Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEEUU 18 ABRIL

Los Academy of Country Music Awards lideran ante más de 6 millones de espectadores

La celebración de la gala musical provoca una contundente caída de 'American Idol'.

Redacción Lunes 19 Abril 2021 18:45 (hace 7 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    15,6%

  • logoantena3

    10,8%

  • logola1

    8,8%

  • logocuatro

    6,1%

  • logolasexta

    5,9%

  • logola2

    2,8%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logoparamountchannel

    2,1%

  • logofdf

    2,1%

  • logodivinity

    2,0%

  • logonova

    2,0%

  • logoenergy

    2,0%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,7%

  • logoneox

    1,7%

  • logogol-television

    1,7%

  • logomega-espana

    1,4%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logoclan

    1,3%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logodkiss

    0,8%

  • logoten

    0,6%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logobemadtv

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,4%

Academy of Country Music Awards

Academy of Country Music Awards

NBC

07:00 - 'Roll Up Your Sleeves': 1.370.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 1.240.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist': 1.150.000 [0,2/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Good Girls': 1.450.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

ABC

07:00 - 'Home Economics' (R): 2.080.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

07:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.670.000 [0,2/2] (2º)

08:00 - 'American Idol' (8-10 p.m.): 4.640.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Rookie': 3.640.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 8.170.000 [0,6/5] (1º)

08:00 - 'Academy of Country Music Awards' (8-11 p.m.): 6.080.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

Fox

07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 930.000 [0,2/2] (3º)

07:30 - 'Bless the Harts': 900.000 [0,3/3] (3º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.230.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'The Great North': 910.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.050.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.150.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Batwoman': 560.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Charmed': 440.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

