Los Academy of Country Music Awards lideran ante más de 6 millones de espectadores

Academy of Country Music Awards
NBC
07:00 - 'Roll Up Your Sleeves': 1.370.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 1.240.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
09:00 - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist': 1.150.000 [0,2/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Good Girls': 1.450.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
ABC
07:00 - 'Home Economics' (R): 2.080.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
07:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.670.000 [0,2/2] (2º)
08:00 - 'American Idol' (8-10 p.m.): 4.640.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Rookie': 3.640.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 8.170.000 [0,6/5] (1º)
08:00 - 'Academy of Country Music Awards' (8-11 p.m.): 6.080.000 [0,8/5] (1º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 930.000 [0,2/2] (3º)
07:30 - 'Bless the Harts': 900.000 [0,3/3] (3º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.230.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'The Great North': 910.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.050.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.150.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Batwoman': 560.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Charmed': 440.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
