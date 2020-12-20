Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 18 DE DICIEMBRE

El fútbol lidera en FOX y las series de CBS se mantienen

'20/20' supera a 'Dateline', pero no puede con las ficciones de CBS.

Redacción Domingo 20 Diciembre 2020 13:07 (hace 2 horas)
Oregon vs. USC

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,7/5

CBS: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/0

Fox

08:00 - 'College Football Pac 12 Championship: Oregon vs. USC' (8-10 p.m.): 3.083.000 [0,7/5] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'MacGyver': 4.675.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Magnum PI': 5.315.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods': 6.255.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' (R): 2.980.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

08:30 - 'Shrek the Halls' (R): 2.620.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 2.455.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Weakest Link' (R): 2.500.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 2.873.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Christmas Caroler Challenger' (8-10 p.m.): 513.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Comentarios y social

