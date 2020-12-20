El fútbol lidera en FOX y las series de CBS se mantienen

Oregon vs. USC
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,7/5
CBS: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/0
Fox
08:00 - 'College Football Pac 12 Championship: Oregon vs. USC' (8-10 p.m.): 3.083.000 [0,7/5] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'MacGyver': 4.675.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Magnum PI': 5.315.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods': 6.255.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' (R): 2.980.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
08:30 - 'Shrek the Halls' (R): 2.620.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 2.455.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Weakest Link' (R): 2.500.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 2.873.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Christmas Caroler Challenger' (8-10 p.m.): 513.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
