AUDIENCIAS EEUU 17 ENERO

El playoff de la NFL roza los 30 millones de espectadores y dispara los datos de Fox

La cadena estadounidense aprovecha el gran seguimiento del fútbol americano para potenciar a 'The Great North'.

Redacción Lunes 18 Enero 2021 18:20 (hace 54 minutos)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 6,4/34

CBS: 0,6/3

ABC: 0,4/2

NBC: 0,3/1

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

07:00 - 'NFL Divisional Playoff (Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints)' (7-10 p.m.): 28.840.000 [8,1/40] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Great North': 8.420.000 [2,6/15] (1º)

10:30 - 'Family Guy': 3.340.000 [1,1/7] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 10.230.000 [1,1/5] (2º)

08:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 5.380.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans': 4.940.000 [0,5/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.450.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.020.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

08:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 2.690.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Card Sharks': 1.880.000 [0,3/1] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Rookie': 3.510.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

NBC

07:00 - 'The Weakest Link': 1.430.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 1.460.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (R) (9-11 p.m.): 1.260.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Batwoman' (Estreno): 663.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'All American Stories' (R): 176.000 [0,0/0] (5º)

