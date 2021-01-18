El playoff de la NFL roza los 30 millones de espectadores y dispara los datos de Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 6,4/34
CBS: 0,6/3
ABC: 0,4/2
NBC: 0,3/1
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
07:00 - 'NFL Divisional Playoff (Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints)' (7-10 p.m.): 28.840.000 [8,1/40] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Great North': 8.420.000 [2,6/15] (1º)
10:30 - 'Family Guy': 3.340.000 [1,1/7] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 10.230.000 [1,1/5] (2º)
08:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 5.380.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans': 4.940.000 [0,5/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.450.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.020.000 [0,5/2] (3º)
08:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 2.690.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Card Sharks': 1.880.000 [0,3/1] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Rookie': 3.510.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
NBC
07:00 - 'The Weakest Link': 1.430.000 [0,3/1] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 1.460.000 [0,3/1] (4º)
09:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (R) (9-11 p.m.): 1.260.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Batwoman' (Estreno): 663.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'All American Stories' (R): 176.000 [0,0/0] (5º)
