El playoff de la NFL roza los 30 millones de espectadores y dispara los datos de Fox

Fox: 6,4/34

CBS: 0,6/3

ABC: 0,4/2

NBC: 0,3/1

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

07:00 - 'NFL Divisional Playoff (Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints)' (7-10 p.m.): 28.840.000 [8,1/40] (1º)

CBS

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.020.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

08:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 2.690.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Card Sharks': 1.880.000 [0,3/1] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Rookie': 3.510.000 [0,4/3] (2º)