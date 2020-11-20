El fútbol americano arrasa en Fox y 'Anatomía de Grey' se mantiene firme en ABC

'Anatomía de Grey'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 2,6/15
ABC: 0,9/5
CBS: 0,5/3
NBC: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,3/2
Fox
08:00 - 'Thursday Night Football (Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks)' (8-11 p.m.): 9.640.000 [2,6/16] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Estación 19': 5.480.000 [0,9/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'Anatomía de Grey': 5.740.000 [1,2/7] (2º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things' (Estreno): 3.970.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 7.080.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'B Positive': 5.140.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Mom': 4.930.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'The Unicorn': 3.820.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Star Trek: Next Generation': 1.820.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Superstore': 2.220.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
08:30 - 'Superstore' (R): 1.200.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
09:00 - 'Law & Order': 2.880.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.380.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Supernatural': 1.200.000 [0,3/2] (5º)
09:00 - 'Supernatural': 1.400.000 [0,3/2 (5º)
