AUDIENCIAS EEUU 19 NOVIEMBRE

El fútbol americano arrasa en Fox y 'Anatomía de Grey' se mantiene firme en ABC

'Sobrenatural' rebasa el millón de espectadores en su última emisión y mejora los datos de The CW.

Redacción Viernes 20 Noviembre 2020 18:08 (hace 2 horas)
Adultos 18-49

Fox: 2,6/15

ABC: 0,9/5

CBS: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,3/2

Fox

08:00 - 'Thursday Night Football (Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks)' (8-11 p.m.): 9.640.000 [2,6/16] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Estación 19': 5.480.000 [0,9/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'Anatomía de Grey': 5.740.000 [1,2/7] (2º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things' (Estreno): 3.970.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 7.080.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'B Positive': 5.140.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mom': 4.930.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'The Unicorn': 3.820.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Star Trek: Next Generation': 1.820.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Superstore': 2.220.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Superstore' (R): 1.200.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order': 2.880.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.380.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Supernatural': 1.200.000 [0,3/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supernatural': 1.400.000 [0,3/2 (5º)

