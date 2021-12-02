Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 2 DE DICIEMBRE

'Christmas in Rockefeller Plaza' debuta fantástico, empatando con 'Survivor' y 'The Masked Singer'

Las tres ofertas consiguieron el mismo rating, pero el reality isleño fue lo más visto.

'Survivor'

'Survivor'

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,7/6

· Fox: 0,6/4

· CBS: 0,5/4

· ABC: 0,3/3

· The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

08:00 - '89th Christmas in Rockefeller Plaza': 5.900.000 [0,8] (1º)

10:00 - 'Kelly Clarkson: When Christmas Comes Around': 4.320.000 [0,6] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 4.020.000 [0,8] (3º)

09:00 - 'Alter Ego': 1.060.000 [0,2] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.960.000 [0,8] (2º)

09:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 2.920.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'CSI: Vegas': 3.960.000 [0,4] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.110.000 [0,5] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Wonder Years': 2.130.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.240.000 [0,5] (2º)

09:30 - 'Home Economics': 2.080.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things ': 1.890.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Beebo Saves Christmas': 230.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals Christmas': 430.000 [0,1] (5º)

