· NBC: 0,7/6

· Fox: 0,6/4

· CBS: 0,5/4

· ABC: 0,3/3

· The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

08:00 - '89th Christmas in Rockefeller Plaza': 5.900.000 [0,8] (1º)

10:00 - 'Kelly Clarkson: When Christmas Comes Around': 4.320.000 [0,6] (1º)