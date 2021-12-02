'Survivor'
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 0,7/6
· Fox: 0,6/4
· CBS: 0,5/4
· ABC: 0,3/3
· The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
08:00 - '89th Christmas in Rockefeller Plaza': 5.900.000 [0,8] (1º)
10:00 - 'Kelly Clarkson: When Christmas Comes Around': 4.320.000 [0,6] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 4.020.000 [0,8] (3º)
09:00 - 'Alter Ego': 1.060.000 [0,2] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.960.000 [0,8] (2º)
09:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 2.920.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 - 'CSI: Vegas': 3.960.000 [0,4] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.110.000 [0,5] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Wonder Years': 2.130.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.240.000 [0,5] (2º)
09:30 - 'Home Economics': 2.080.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things ': 1.890.000 [0,2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Beebo Saves Christmas': 230.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals Christmas': 430.000 [0,1] (5º)
