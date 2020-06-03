Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 2 DE JUNIO

'America's Got Talent' y 'World of Dance' ceden, pero mantienen el liderazgo sin problemas

'DC Legends of Tomorrow' despide temporada en The CW sin ningún cambio.

Redacción Miércoles 3 Junio 2020 18:54 (hace 6 horas)
'America's Got Talent'

'America's Got Talent'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 1,2/7

CBS: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,5/3

Fox: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.): 8.690.000 [1,2/8] (1º)

10:00 - 'World of Dance': 4.505.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen' (R): 1.800.000 [0,6/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back' (R): 1.650.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 6.500.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.910.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 4.180.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'black-ish' (R): 3.220.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'black-ish' (R): 2.350.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'ABC News America in Pain': 3.120.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Genetic Detective: 3.060.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'DC's Stargirl': 970.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'DC Legends of Tomorrow' (Final de temporada): 730.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

