'American Idol' lidera con su noche Disney
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.560.000 [0,5/4] (2º)
08:00 - 'American Idol' (8-11 p.m.): 5.260.000 [0,7/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Rookie': 3.850.000 [0,5/4] (2º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 7.280.000 [0,5/4] (1º)
08:00 - 'The Equalizer' (R): 6.970.000 [0,6/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Ángeles': 5.480.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans': 4.780.000 [0,5/4] (2º)
NBC
07:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 1.530.000 [0,2/2] (3º)
08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games': 1.770.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
08:00 - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist': 1.240.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Good Girls': 1.360.000 [0,3/3] (4º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 590.000 [0,2/2] (4º)
07:30 - 'Bless the Harts' (R): 580.000 [0,2/2] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 770.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Great North' (R): 610.000 [0,2/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 930.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R) (9.30-11 p.m.): 1.070.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' (Estreno): 460.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Batwoman': 380.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
