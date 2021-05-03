Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 2 DE MAYO

La noche Disney de 'American Idol' lidera en ABC frente al flojo regreso de 'Legends of Tomorrow' en The CW

'NCIS: Los Angeles' y 'NCIS: New Orleans' lograron mejorar sus datos en CBS con sus episodios de estreno.

Redacción Lunes 3 Mayo 2021 17:56 (hace 2 horas)
'American Idol' lidera con su noche Disney

'American Idol' lidera con su noche Disney

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.560.000 [0,5/4] (2º)

08:00 - 'American Idol' (8-11 p.m.): 5.260.000 [0,7/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Rookie': 3.850.000 [0,5/4] (2º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 7.280.000 [0,5/4] (1º)

08:00 - 'The Equalizer' (R): 6.970.000 [0,6/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Ángeles': 5.480.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans': 4.780.000 [0,5/4] (2º)

NBC

07:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 1.530.000 [0,2/2] (3º)

08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games': 1.770.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

08:00 - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist': 1.240.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Good Girls': 1.360.000 [0,3/3] (4º)

Fox

07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 590.000 [0,2/2] (4º)

07:30 - 'Bless the Harts' (R): 580.000 [0,2/2] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 770.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Great North' (R): 610.000 [0,2/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 930.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R) (9.30-11 p.m.): 1.070.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' (Estreno): 460.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Batwoman': 380.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

