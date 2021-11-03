Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU MARTES 2 DE NOVIEMBRE

Los Braves consiguen la victoria en '2021 World Series Game 6', competición que arrasa en rating

Fox arrasa en la franja de edad más importante para los anunciantes.

'2021 World Series Game 6'

'2021 World Series Game 6'

Adultos 18-49

· Fox: 2,8/13

· ABC: 0,5/4

· CBS: 0,5/3

· NBC: 0,5/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - '2021 World Series Game 6' (8-11 p.m.): 11.760.000 [2,7] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 2.630.000 [0,6] (3º)

10:00 - 'Queens': 1.170.000 [0,3] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI': 6.690.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 - 'FBI: International': 5.330.000 [0,35 (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 4.860.000 [0,4] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice Clip Show': 4.820.000 [0,5] (4º)

09:00 - 'La Brea': 3.970.000 [0,4] (4º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 2.820.000 [0,3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'DC's Stargirl' (Final): 590.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supergirl': 390.000 [0,1] (5º)

