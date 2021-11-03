'2021 World Series Game 6'
Adultos 18-49
· Fox: 2,8/13
· ABC: 0,5/4
· CBS: 0,5/3
· NBC: 0,5/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - '2021 World Series Game 6' (8-11 p.m.): 11.760.000 [2,7] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 2.630.000 [0,6] (3º)
10:00 - 'Queens': 1.170.000 [0,3] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'FBI': 6.690.000 [0,6] (2º)
09:00 - 'FBI: International': 5.330.000 [0,35 (3º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 4.860.000 [0,4] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice Clip Show': 4.820.000 [0,5] (4º)
09:00 - 'La Brea': 3.970.000 [0,4] (4º)
10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 2.820.000 [0,3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'DC's Stargirl' (Final): 590.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Supergirl': 390.000 [0,1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social