'Big Brother' vuelve a liderar y 'Tough as Nails' se despide estable

'Big Brother'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,6/4
NBC: 0,4/3
Fox: 0,4/2
ABC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.070.000 [1,0/8] (1º)
09:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 3.030.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
10:00 - 'SEAL Team' (R): 3.000.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent': 5.350.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 2.540.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'Chicago Med': 1.990.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.550.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.430.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.320.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'black-ish' (R): 1.650.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.700.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'American Housewife' (R): 1.490.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 1.220.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
10:30 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.210.000 [0,2/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The 100' (R): 373.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Coroner': 680.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
