Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 2 SEPTIEMBRE

'Big Brother' vuelve a liderar y 'Tough as Nails' se despide estable

La reposición de 'The 100' en The CW no permite crecer a la cadena.

Redacción Jueves 3 Septiembre 2020 18:34 (hace 5 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    14,4%

  • logoantena3

    12,2%

  • logola1

    8,7%

  • logolasexta

    6,3%

  • logocuatro

    5,8%

  • logola2

    3,4%

  • logonova

    2,8%

  • logofdf

    2,7%

  • logo13tv

    2,5%

  • logoenergy

    2,5%

  • logodivinity

    2,1%

  • logoneox

    2,1%

  • logoclan

    2,0%

  • logomega-espana

    1,9%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,6%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logoatreseries

    1,5%

  • logoboing

    1,4%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logoteledeporte

    1,2%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,9%

  • logogol-television

    0,8%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

'Big Brother'

'Big Brother'

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,4/3

Fox: 0,4/2

ABC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.070.000 [1,0/8] (1º)

09:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 3.030.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

10:00 - 'SEAL Team' (R): 3.000.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent': 5.350.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 2.540.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'Chicago Med': 1.990.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.550.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.430.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.320.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'black-ish' (R): 1.650.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.700.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'American Housewife' (R): 1.490.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 1.220.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

10:30 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.210.000 [0,2/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The 100' (R): 373.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Coroner': 680.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
TVE prepara 'MasterChef Senior' con Shine Iberia, la versión con mayores de 60 años del talent showTVE prepara 'MasterChef Senior' con Shine Iberia, la versión con mayores de 60 años del talent show