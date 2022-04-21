'Black-ish' se despide quedando a la sombra de 'This Is Us' y la franquicia 'FBI'

Audiencias Martes 19 de Abril de 2022
14,9%
12,4%
8,8%
7,3%
4,5%
2,8%
2,5%
2,5%
2,4%
2,3%
2,2%
1,9%
1,8%
1,8%
1,7%
1,6%
1,6%
1,2%
1,1%
0,8%
0,8%
0,7%
0,6%
0,5%
0,5%
0,5%
'Black-ish'
Adultos 18-49
- CBS: 0,5/4
- NBC: 0,5/4
- Fox: 0,3/3
- ABC: 0,3/2
- The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 - 'FBI': 7.510.000 [0,56/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'FBI: International': 6.020.000 [0,53/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.250.000 [0,45/4] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Young Rock': 1.920.000 [0,32/3] (4º)
08:30 - 'Mr. Mayor': 1.680.000 [0,29/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'This Is Us': 4.890.000 [0,86/7] (1º)
10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.040.000 [0,36/3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.010.000 [0,41/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Name That Tune': 1.430.000 [0,25/2] (4º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Judge Steve Harvey': 3.450.000 [0,40/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Black-ish' (Final): 2.520.000 [0,37/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Black-ish: A Celebration': 1.910.000 [0,26/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 2.090.000 [0,27/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Superman & Lois' (R): 320.000 [0,07/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Naomi' (R): 290.000 [0,07/1] (5º)