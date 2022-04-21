'Black-ish' se despide quedando a la sombra de 'This Is Us' y la franquicia 'FBI'

'Black-ish'

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 0,5/4

NBC: 0,5/4

Fox: 0,3/3

ABC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI': 7.510.000 [0,56/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'FBI: International': 6.020.000 [0,53/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.250.000 [0,45/4] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Young Rock': 1.920.000 [0,32/3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Mr. Mayor': 1.680.000 [0,29/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us': 4.890.000 [0,86/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.040.000 [0,36/3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.010.000 [0,41/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Name That Tune': 1.430.000 [0,25/2] (4º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Judge Steve Harvey': 3.450.000 [0,40/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Black-ish' (Final): 2.520.000 [0,37/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'Black-ish: A Celebration': 1.910.000 [0,26/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 2.090.000 [0,27/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Superman & Lois' (R): 320.000 [0,07/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Naomi' (R): 290.000 [0,07/1] (5º)