AUDIENCIAS EEUU MARTES 20 DE JULIO

'2021 NBA Finals Game 6' arrasa la jornada ante el buen funcionamiento de 'America's Got Talent'

El talent consigue resistir, descendiendo a penas una décima de rating.

Redacción Miércoles 21 Julio 2021
'America's Got Talent 2021'

'America's Got Talent 2021'

ABC

08:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live Game Night': 5.190.000 [1,4] (1º)

08:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 5.900.000 [1,8] (1º)

09:00 - '2021 NBA Finals Game 6': 8.780.000 [2,8] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'LEGO Masters': 1.510.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mental Samurai': 950.000 [0,2] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.): 6.550.000 [0,8] (2º)

10:00 - 'Capital One College Bowl': 2.120.000 [0,4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 2.380.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.610.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 1.940.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Flash': 720.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Superman & Lois': 820.000 [0,1] (5º)

