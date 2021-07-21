'America's Got Talent 2021'
ABC
08:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live Game Night': 5.190.000 [1,4] (1º)
08:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 5.900.000 [1,8] (1º)
09:00 - '2021 NBA Finals Game 6': 8.780.000 [2,8] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'LEGO Masters': 1.510.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Mental Samurai': 950.000 [0,2] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.): 6.550.000 [0,8] (2º)
10:00 - 'Capital One College Bowl': 2.120.000 [0,4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 2.380.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.610.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 1.940.000 [0,2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Flash': 720.000 [0,2] (5º)
09:00 - 'Superman & Lois': 820.000 [0,1] (5º)
