'The Blacklist' se mantiene estable en NBC y 'Shark Tank' marca el mejor dato

'The Blacklist'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,6/4
ABC: 0,6/4
NBC: 0,4/3
CBS: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 2.210.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Shark Tank': 4.080.000 [0,7/5] (1º)
09:00 - '20/20': 2.890.000 [0,5/4] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 3.420.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Dateline': 3.700.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'MacGyver' (R): 2.800.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Magnum PI' (R): 2.720.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 3.160.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 553.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals': 615.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social