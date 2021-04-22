Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 21 ABRIL

'Los Conner' baja a mínimos y es incapaz de competir con 'The Masked Singer' y 'Chicago Med'

'The Masked Singer' se impone a pesar del alzamiento de la franquicia 'Chicago'.

Redacción Jueves 22 Abril 2021 18:14 (hace 1 hora)
'Los Conner'

'Los Conner'

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 6.880.000 [0,9/6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 6.710.000 [0,8/5] (2º)

10:00 - 'Chicago P.D.': 5.800.000 [0,8/6] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (8-10 p.m.): 4.860.000 [1,2/8] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Price Is Right at Night': 3.830.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'SEAL Team': 3.410.000 [0,4/4] (3º)

10:00 - 'SWAT': 3.050.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.150.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Home Economics': 2.550.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Conners': 2.820.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:30 - 'Call Your Mother': 1.810.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 2.010.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Kung Fu': 1.060.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Nancy Drew': 410.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

