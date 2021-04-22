'Los Conner'
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 6.880.000 [0,9/6] (2º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 6.710.000 [0,8/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'Chicago P.D.': 5.800.000 [0,8/6] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (8-10 p.m.): 4.860.000 [1,2/8] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Price Is Right at Night': 3.830.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'SEAL Team': 3.410.000 [0,4/4] (3º)
10:00 - 'SWAT': 3.050.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.150.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Home Economics': 2.550.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Conners': 2.820.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
09:30 - 'Call Your Mother': 1.810.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 2.010.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Kung Fu': 1.060.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Nancy Drew': 410.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
