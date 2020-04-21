Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 21 ABRIL

'The Grammy Salute to Prince' lleva a lo más alto a CBS y 'Empire' no destaca con su desenlace en FOX

NBC y ABC pierden espectadores al contar casi en su totalidad con reposiciones.

Redacción Miércoles 22 Abril 2020 18:05 (hace 3 horas)
Maya Rudolph, en 'The Grammy Salute to Prince'

CBS acierta con su especial 'The Grammy Salute to Prince', logrando que CBS sea la cadena más vista en el prime time del martes 21 de abril. Por su parte, 'Empire' emite su capítulo final creciendo ligeramente respecto a la semana anterior, pero sin llegar a destacar con su esperado desenlace. NBC en su totalidad y ABC casi al completo apuestan por las reposiciones de sus espacios, lo que hace que desciendan sus números de espectadores.

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 0,9/5

NBC: 0,6/3

Fox: 0,6/3

ABC: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,3/1

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer (R): 2.640.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Empire' (Final): 2.940.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 4.240.000 [0,8/4] (1º)

09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 3.685.000 [0,7/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam' (R): 2.265.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 3.800.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bless This Mess' (R): 2.480.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mixed-ish' (R): 1.940.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Black-ish' (R): 1.730.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'For Life': 2.150.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 7.665.000 [0,7/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Grammy Salute: Prince': 6.490.000 [1/5] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Flash': 1.120.000 [0,4/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'DC Legends of Tomorrow': 664.500 [0,2/1] (5º)

