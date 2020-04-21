'The Grammy Salute to Prince' lleva a lo más alto a CBS y 'Empire' no destaca con su desenlace en FOX

Maya Rudolph, en 'The Grammy Salute to Prince'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,9/5
NBC: 0,6/3
Fox: 0,6/3
ABC: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,3/1
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer (R): 2.640.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Empire' (Final): 2.940.000 [0,8/4] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 4.240.000 [0,8/4] (1º)
09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 3.685.000 [0,7/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'New Amsterdam' (R): 2.265.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 3.800.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bless This Mess' (R): 2.480.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Mixed-ish' (R): 1.940.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Black-ish' (R): 1.730.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'For Life': 2.150.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 7.665.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Grammy Salute: Prince': 6.490.000 [1/5] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Flash': 1.120.000 [0,4/2] (5º)
09:00 - 'DC Legends of Tomorrow': 664.500 [0,2/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social