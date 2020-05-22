Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 21 MAYO

'Holey Moley' estrena temporada en lo más alto y opaca el debut de 'Labor of Love'

'Celebrity Escape Room' destaca con más de 4 millones de espectadores en NBC en una noche liderada por ABC.

Redacción Viernes 22 Mayo 2020 18:58 (hace 15 minutos)
  • logotelecinco

    19,2%

  • logoantena3

    12,0%

  • logolasexta

    7,8%

  • logola1

    7,6%

  • logocuatro

    4,8%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logofdf

    2,5%

  • logoneox

    2,2%

  • logola2

    2,1%

  • logo13tv

    2,1%

  • logoenergy

    2,1%

  • logodivinity

    1,9%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,7%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,6%

  • logoclan

    1,5%

  • logomega-espana

    1,4%

  • logoboing

    1,4%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,2%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,8%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logogol-television

    0,5%

  • logoten

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

'Holey Moley'

'Holey Moley'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,7/5

CBS: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,5/3

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 6.030.000 [0,7/8] (2º)

09:00 - 'Holey Moley' (Estreno temporada): 4.490.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (Estreno temporada): 3.800.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 5.460.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Man With a Plan': 5.350.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 4.930.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

09:30 - 'Broke': 4.320.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 3.210.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Celebrity Escape Room': 4.110.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'Red Nose Day Special' (9-11 p.m): 2.530.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Celebrity Watch Party': 1.490.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Labor of Love' (Estreno): 918.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Burden of Proof' (Estreno temporada): 650.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'In the Dark': 553.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Flavio protesta por los vídeos con Samantha en 'OT 2020': "Toda la gala fue una mierda"Flavio protesta por los vídeos con Samantha en 'OT 2020': "Toda la gala fue una mierda"