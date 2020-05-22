'Holey Moley' estrena temporada en lo más alto y opaca el debut de 'Labor of Love'

'Holey Moley'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,7/5
CBS: 0,5/3
NBC: 0,5/3
Fox: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 6.030.000 [0,7/8] (2º)
09:00 - 'Holey Moley' (Estreno temporada): 4.490.000 [0,8/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (Estreno temporada): 3.800.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 5.460.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Man With a Plan': 5.350.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 4.930.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
09:30 - 'Broke': 4.320.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 3.210.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Celebrity Escape Room': 4.110.000 [0,8/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'Red Nose Day Special' (9-11 p.m): 2.530.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Celebrity Watch Party': 1.490.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Labor of Love' (Estreno): 918.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Burden of Proof' (Estreno temporada): 650.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'In the Dark': 553.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
