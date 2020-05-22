'Holey Moley' estrena temporada en lo más alto y opaca el debut de 'Labor of Love'

ABC: 0,7/5

CBS: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,5/3

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 6.030.000 [0,7/8] (2º)

09:00 - 'Holey Moley' (Estreno temporada): 4.490.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (Estreno temporada): 3.800.000 [0,7/4] (1º)