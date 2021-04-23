'Anatomía de Grey' lidera en una noche marcada por la despedida de 'Hell's Kitchen'

'Anatomía de Grey'
Fox
08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen' (Final): 2.760.000 [0,8/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 2.530.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:30 - 'The Moodys': 1.290.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Station 19': 4.310.000 [0,7/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'Anatomía de Grey': 4.630.000 [0,8/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'Rebel': 3.100.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 6.620.000 [0,6/5] (3º)
08:30 - 'United States of Al': 5.120.000 [0,5/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Mom': 4.870.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
09:30 - 'B Positive': 3.740.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Clarice' (R): 1.490.000 [0,2/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Manifest': 3.110.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 4.340.000 [0,7/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime': 4.240.000 [0,6/5] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - '2040': 300.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
