AUDIENCIAS EEUU 22 JULIO

'Good girls' se despide para siempre marcando nuevo mínimo y 'Big Brother' sube y lidera de nuevo

'The Outpost' confirma la mala acogida de su nueva temporada en The CW.

Redacción Viernes 23 Julio 2021 18:18 (hace 4 horas)
'Good girls' se despide bajo mínimos

'Good girls' se despide bajo mínimos

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.680.000 [0,9] (1º)

09:00 - 'Love Island: 1.810.000 [0,4] (1º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 1.730.000 [0,2] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley': 2.680.000 [0,4] (2º)

09:00 - 'When Nature Calls with Hellen Mirren': 1.800.000 [0,3] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Hustler': 1.620.000 [0,3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Beat Shazam': 1.730.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'LEGO Masters' (R): 1.140.000 [0,3] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Making It': 1.960.000 [0,3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Good Girls': 1.490.000 [0,2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Good Girls' (Final): 1.610.000 [0,3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Walker': 1.180.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Outpost': 460.000 [0,1] (5º)

