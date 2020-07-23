'United We Fall' sigue líder en ABC y 'Game On!' se despide sin fuerza en CBS

'United We Fall'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,4/3
ABC: 0,4/2
Fox: 0,3/2
CBS: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.560.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 3.575.000 [0,4/3] (º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 3.765.000 [0,4/3] (º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.380.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Ultimate Tag': 1.114.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 3.490.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Game On!' (Final): 2.275.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'SWAT' (R): 1.720.000 [0,3/2] (º2)
ABC
08:00 - 'United We Fall': 3.700.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
08:30 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.160.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 2.090.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
09:30 - 'American Housewife' (R): 1.670.000 [0,3/2] (1º)
10:00 - 'Marvel's Agents of SHIELD': 1.310.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The 100': 559.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Bulletproof': 431.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
