AUDIENCIAS USA 22 JULIO

'United We Fall' sigue líder en ABC y 'Game On!' se despide sin fuerza en CBS

La noche de ABC logra encabezar sin problema en cuanto a audiencias se refiere.

Redacción Jueves 23 Julio 2020 18:40 (hace 8 minutos)
'United We Fall'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,4/3

ABC: 0,4/2

Fox: 0,3/2

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.560.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 3.575.000 [0,4/3] (º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 3.765.000 [0,4/3] (º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.380.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Ultimate Tag': 1.114.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 3.490.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Game On!' (Final): 2.275.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'SWAT' (R): 1.720.000 [0,3/2] (º2)

ABC

08:00 - 'United We Fall': 3.700.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

08:30 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.160.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 2.090.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

09:30 - 'American Housewife' (R): 1.670.000 [0,3/2] (1º)

10:00 - 'Marvel's Agents of SHIELD': 1.310.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The 100': 559.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Bulletproof': 431.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

