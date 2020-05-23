Fox remonta con 'Friday Night SmackDown' ante el desplome de ABC

'SmackDown'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,8/4
ABC: 0,4/3
CBS: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,4/3
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'Friday Night SmackDown!' (8-10 p.m.): 2.040.000 [0,6/4] (4º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Disney Family Singalong - Volume II' (R): 2.700.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 2.710.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'MacGyver' (R): 4.320.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Magnum P.I.' (R): 4.200.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 4.590.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Celebrity Escape Room' (R): 2.550.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 3.060.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 807.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
08:30 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 757.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 699.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:30 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 764.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
