AUDIENCIAS EEUU 22 MAYO

Fox remonta con 'Friday Night SmackDown' ante el desplome de ABC

Las reposiciones de series de CBS se mantienen por encima de los 4 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Sábado 23 Mayo 2020 18:03 (hace 2 horas)
'SmackDown'

'SmackDown'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,8/4

ABC: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,4/3

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'Friday Night SmackDown!' (8-10 p.m.): 2.040.000 [0,6/4] (4º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Disney Family Singalong - Volume II' (R): 2.700.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 2.710.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'MacGyver' (R): 4.320.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Magnum P.I.' (R): 4.200.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 4.590.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Celebrity Escape Room' (R): 2.550.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 3.060.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 807.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

08:30 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 757.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 699.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 764.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

